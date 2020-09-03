Janet Gay Colby
Born in Isleworth, England in 1935, Janet Gay Colby (Fiske) was the only child of Leonard Stanley Watts Fiske and Ellen Alice Fiske (Surridge). In 1940, and for the duration of World War II, she and her mother evacuated to Canada, returning to England in 1945. In 1948 she and her mother immigrated to the United States and settled in Laguna Beach, where Janet went to high school. She enrolled at U.C. Santa Barbara and majored in English. Her diploma was postponed when a blind date was arranged with her roommate's brother, John Colby III. They married in 1956. Janet in her own words "always thanked God that I came to this country, married a wonderful man and raised a son and three daughters." The family lived in rural Somis, in Ventura County, where they kept animals and the children undertook 4H projects. The family joined First Lutheran Church in Camarillo where Janet taught pre-school. Janet returned to college to complete her senior year and graduated from Cal State Northridge in 1972. She spent 15 years working at Point Mugu for the Navy, after which she resigned to care for her mother. In retirement Janet and John lived in Casa Del Norte Mobile Home Park in Camarillo where they often gathered their four children, 14 grandchildren and growing number of great grandchildren. Janet joined husband, John in learning to paint and was active in Mount Cross Lutheran Church. John Colby III preceded Janet in death on January 4, 2020 and, after a brief time in hospice and the loving care of family, Janet joined him on August 20, 2020.
Janet Gay Colby is survived by children: Jennifer Colby, Ph.D. (husband Mark Newman) of Aromas, CA; John Colby IV of Camarillo, CA; Jean Colby Bricker (husband John Bricker), of Somis, CA, and Jill Colby Church (husband Brian Church) of Arroyo Grande, CA; fourteen grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice in your area, or to Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 102 Camino Esplendido, Camarillo, CA 93010.
For service information www.mountcross.com