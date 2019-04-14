|
Janet (Jan) Morris
Ventura, CA
Janet (Jan) Morris was called home on April 7, 2019 after a brief illness. She spent her last days surrounded by family and an amazing group of caregivers at the Mission Hospice Home in Redwood City, California. Her stay at the Mission allowed family to be together, share stories with Mom and each other in a peaceful environment that was as close to "home" as possible. She died with family, and more importantly for her, she died with dignity.
Jan was born to Arthur and Helen Noyes in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 22, 1931; and spent much of her childhood in Akron, until the family moved to Monrovia, California. She attended school there, and ultimately met, and married her husband Henry (Hank) Morris. They then lived in San, Diego, Monrovia and Covina, California, until moving to Ventura, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Helen Noyes; and leaves behind Henry Morris her husband of 68 years, her children Richard (Rick) Morris, Charles (Chip) Morris, Shelley Morris Rosales, and John Morris, her Daughter-in-Laws Cindi Morris, Donata Morris, and Lisa Morris, her Son-in-Law Peter Rosales, and grandchildren Meghann Rosales, Arik Morris, and Michael Rosales, and Great Granddaughter Aria Morris, and her Sister Gini Armstrong.
For all that knew Mom, you would know of her passion and love for music. She first began singing while attending the Monrovia High School, and joined the Church of the Foothills Choir, in Ventura shortly after the family moved from Covina to Ventura, California in 1964. She was an active member of the Gold Coast Concert Chorus for many years, where she had the opportunity to travel and sing in venues that included cathedrals in Rome and Florence, Italy, Chartres Cathedral in France, and in Croatia, as well as many local shows in the community. These trips abroad were a highlight of her life, showcasing her love for music and singing in such beautiful places. The family and many friends will always remember her many years in the Church of the Foothills Choir, and her distinctive tenor singing voice. On April 6, 2019 a trio came and sang for Mom, and one may believe that they were her singing angels, who called her home the very next day so that she could again sing, now in a choir of angels.
Maybe one of her greatest joys was her passion and love for stitchery, which she also shared with Shelley. They both spent countless hours stitching so many beautiful pieces, attended stitching workshops, and showed many of their pieces in various competitions garnering many a blue ribbon. The families' Christmas trees will always be adorned with hand stitched ornaments, and many adorn the walls in our homes, each holding a special place in our hearts. She cherished the stitchery materials case and footstool that Rick crafted for her, and they were a centerpiece in her home.
As we all shared stories, there are many common themes, each seen or experienced from a different perspective. For many years the family camped, and though these trips were in theory a vacation, we couldn't think of this being a vacation for Mom. She still tended to the home, even though it was defined by a big green canvas tent, a "camp box" that Dad built, no doubt thinking he was making her life easier, and a fire pit. All of this still required her to cook three meals a day, keep a tent made up, and otherwise the same things she did at home. No doubt she was glad when camping vacations came to an end in the early the 70's.
Coffee was a staple in her home, and in her kid's homes as we grew up, and moved out into the world. Each of us can remember fondly the many cups of always black coffee that we each shared with her, often to seek her wise counsel, or just to share the trials and joys of our lives.
We were fortunate to have grown up in a home that she filled with her beautiful smile, her accepting eyes, her ever-present joy, and her warm words that were remembered fondly by family and friends. Another trademark memory were the aromas coming from the kitchen, no one could say they ever left the table hungry?well with the exception of "liver night" which was only a favorite of a few?leaving some to go away hungry. Any talk of food would be incomplete if we didn't mention bacon rationing, with Chip summing it up well, "You'd think we had ration cards. Two strips of bacon except at Grandma Tom's house when 'Easter Rules" applied" ?always good for a laugh! There is no doubt that her wonderful meals also inspired her children's love for good food and for cooking for their loved ones and friends. A highlight of the love for food was Mom's 80th birthday when her children were all there and John led the charge in the 'cucina' preparing a traditional eight course Italian dinner to celebrate Mom's birthday.
As if running the house was not enough, she was also an active volunteer in many organizations, to include the Church of the Foothills, where she was a founding member for over 55 years, serving on various boards, and the local chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a renowned philanthropic organization. She was also a beloved Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and the Indian Guides, in her undying commitment to the growth of her children, and the greater community.
Mom, we will miss you, and love you until we are reunited and will again hear you sing!
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Foothills, Ventura, California in the near future, though a date has not yet been determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to one these organizations that were dear to Jan's heart.
Project Understanding, PO Box 25460, Ventura CA 93002-2280
Gold Coast Concert Chorus, PMB 217, 1746 F South Victoria Avenue, Ventura CA 93003
PEO Chapter MC c/o Joan Phelps,154 Ford Avenue, Ventura CA 93003, Note: for Women's Scholarships
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019