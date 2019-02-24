|
|
(Marion) Janet Tramel
Ventura, CA
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Tramel. Janet went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019, one day short of the 59th anniversary to her husband Buck Tramel & one day after Buck's 80th birthday. Janet was 78.
Janet was born to Abram and Helen Christopher on January 4, 1941 in Galveston, Texas. She grew up in San Bernardino, California, where she met and fell in love with Buck Tramel. After attending Hawaii University the summer following high school graduation, Janet returned home and married Buck on Valentine's Day in 1960. They settled in Ventura in 1963.
Janet was a stay-at-home mom & loved teaching her girls about the Bible in words & deeds. She also enjoyed teaching them about cooking, sewing, & caring for others. Janet served as the President of Aglow, taught Vacation Bible School & Sunday school, & attended adult Bible studies. Janet became a salesperson for Rhoads Janitorial & Paper Supply after her three daughters, Tammy, Stacy & Susie graduated from high school.
Later, Janet became Sunday School Superintendent at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she continued teaching children about Jesus. Janet had a truly amazing God-given gift for teaching & she touched many lives.
Janet & Buck Tramel retired at the same time in 2011. During retirement Janet volunteered at local elementary schools as a leader of Good News Club. She also led Women of the Word bible studies at Ventura Missionary Church. Janet loved leading children and ladies to understand scripture. Janet was a prayer warrior who enjoyed countless hours reading, studying, serving others & growing close to the Lord.
The Tramel family enjoyed time together water skiing and camping, bike riding, and visiting family in Bakersfield and Auberry, California, Hawaii and Texas, Janet was also a very important part of her grandchildren's lives.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, Buck Tramel, her three married daughters, Tammy Sanders (Jeff), Stacy Holden (Ray), & Susie Hanson (Kevin), four grandchildren, Jeremy & Cody Sanders, Halie & Cory Holden (Brianna). Janet is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Gayle & Maxine, & her granddaughter, Tiffany.
A Celebration of Janet's Life will be conducted at Ventura Missionary Church, 500 High Point Drive Ventura on Saturday, March 2nd, at 1 PM. A reception will follow the service.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019