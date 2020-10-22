Janice Claire DonatoVentura - Janice Claire Donato, or Jan as she was lovingly called by her friends, sprouted her angel wings on March 5, 2020 and went to rest in peace with her loving husband Sam (Salvatore Donato). Janice was born on January 9, 1937 in Inglewood, California to George and Dorothy Ostrander. She grew up in a loving home, and the family, and later extended family, regularly enjoyed family get-togethers.Janice was a real spit-fire. Standing barely 5 feet tall and full of energy, she seemed to run instead of walk. She was direct, stubborn, feisty, rebellious, fun, spunky, and full of life. Her grandkids often referred to her fondly as the "cool" grandma.For over 40 years, she called the Ventura Marina Mobile Home Park her home. During that time, she cared for too many people to mention. As a former medical assistant with a passion for caring for others, she was often the first one called if a neighbor was ill or needed help. She drove neighbors to medical appointments, cooked for them and brought them food, stayed by the side of many when they passed, and comforted their loved ones - often becoming a type of surrogate mother to their surviving family members. She wanted to be remembered as someone who lived to help others.As a member of the mobile home park's "Dream Team," she planned social and fundraising events forthe community. In her earlier years, she loved to line dance and play tennis. She made many great and lasting friendships and was known for treating her friends and neighbors to her famous, homemade cream puffs and Texas Sheet cake. In fact, she often said she was happiest in her kitchen cooking and baking for others.When her beloved husband Sam was alive, they enjoyed yearly, fun-filled trips to Las Vegas with her son and daughter-in-law. After Sam passed much too soon in 2007, that tradition ceased, but Jan continued to play a friendly game of blackjack every Friday evening with a group of close friends and bingo most Thursday nights. She also enjoyed traveling to Chumash with her dear friend Maria.Janice is survived by her three children (Kerri, Anna Marie, and George), her daughter-in-law (Sherri), her six grandchildren (Jennifer, Jamie and her husband Bruno, Jacob and his wife Rachel, Jason, Samantha and her husband Ahmed, and Janiece), and her four great-grandchildren (Onyka, Aubrianna, Riley, and Jordan). She leaves behind her sisters Vianna and Carol, with whom she was very close and spoke with daily, her brothers-in-law Richard and Anthony, her sisters-in-law Gracie, with whom she shared a close friendship, Margie, and Arlene, as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.Janice was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend of nearly 40 years, her father whom she adored, her amazing and loving mother, her brothers-in-law James (Jim) Young and Frank Donato, and her dear, childhood friend Myretta (Skippy) Weaver.She was loved dearly and will be remembered fondly by all for whom she cared. Per Janice, "don't cry for me, because now I'm free."Thanks to the loving support of family and friends and her caring hospice team, Janice was able to remain in her home and in her dearly beloved community during the duration of her illness. A special thanks to her niece Tina who selflessly assisted with Janice's care and was a source of calming strength and comfort for Janice and the family.The family would like to thank Dan Kaplan of Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association for his care and compassion during Janice's final days, Dr. Chang and his staff for saving her eyesight, and Dr. Murphy and his staff for their kindness and support.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association, 1996 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura, CA 93003.A celebration of life will be held at a later date - once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.