Janice Dorothy Coyner
Ventura - 11/11/1937 - 1/30/2020
Janice Dorothy Coyner (nee Wirth), passed away on January 30th in her Ventura home at the age of 82 from complications of late stage dementia.
Jan was born on November 11, 1937 in Chicago Illinois, the first of five children belonging to Stanley and Dorothy Wirth of Gary, Indiana. The Wirth family moved to Culver City California when Jan was 8 years old. There Jan excelled in athletics and academics throughout her school years. Upon graduation from Culver City High School, where she was a multi-sport athlete and Girls State delegate, Jan worked as a secretary to save money for college. In 1957, Jan was awarded a full academic scholarship to the University of Southern California. While at USC she met and married a USC dental student, Gary Coyner of Tule Lake, California. Jan graduated from USC with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and a teaching credential in 1961. After Gary's discharge from the US Army in 1963 Gary and Jan moved to Ventura California where Jan taught at Ventura Junior College and raised a family of 3 children. Jan defeated Hodgkin's disease twice between 1977 and 1980, taking-on the difficult and then experimental treatments with her usual spunk and a can-do attitude. Jan is preceded by her husband of 58 years Gary Coyner, and survived by foster daughter Gail Ocheltree, daughter Lori Coyner, sons Scott (Elizabeth) and Jeff Coyner, 7 grandchildren (Hannah, Bryce, Robyn, Mary, Riley, Shawn and Cole) and great grandson (Calvin).
Jan loved spending time with her family and was the best imaginable mother and grandmother. Quick to volunteer for things such as Cub Scout den mother or coaching youth sports, Jan was beloved by her friends, students and colleagues. During her full-life she enjoyed world travels with Gary, making holiday feasts, water skiing, gardening and throwing pottery.
A celebration of Jan's life for friends and family will be held at her home on Saturday, January 29th from 1 - 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: .
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020