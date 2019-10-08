|
|
Janice R. Camacho
- - My "BEST FRIEND" Janice R. Camacho, 69, died September 28, 2019, in the presence of family and friends.
She was born on Thanksgiving Day on November 24, 1949, in Huntington Park, CA to Mary (Betty) and Donald Gillies.
Jan led a full life of service. She was a retired Special Education Teacher's Assistant with the Los Angeles Unified School District for 25 years as well as 10 years as a Preschool Teacher in Ventura County. Jan served as an Honorary Lieutenant with the California Cadet Corps, while with LAUSD, often serving on their Promotion Boards with her husband.
Janice was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County, a group she and her husband devoted much too, where she was affectionally known as the "Den Mother".
Jan was also an axillary life member of the 1st Battalion 4th U.S. Marines Association, the unit her husband served with in Vietnam.
She is survived by her Husband Richard F. Camacho Sr.; son, Steven Matthew Hemphill; Stepson, Richard F. Camacho Jr; Sister Jeanne Lackey; and grandsons Ryan Hemphill and Gavin Hemphill.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Perez Family Funeral Home 1347 Del Norte Road, Camarillo, CA 93010 (805)-983-3457.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donation be made to the Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3218, Ventura CA 93006-3218
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 18, 2019