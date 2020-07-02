Janice Hoffman passed away May 23, 2020. She was born February 18, 1935 in Worthington, Minnesota to Mildred Schaefer and Heye Miller. She was a Ventura County Resident since 1962.
She was married to Stanley Hoffman for 65 years, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Worthington, Minnesota. She worked for the City of Oxnard for 10 years and First American Title Insurance Company for 15 years; retiring in1994.
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Anthony Women's Council. She was active in St. Anthony Catholic School and Santa Clara High School Fiesta for many years.
She enjoyed morning walks with her husband, reading and time spent in Mammoth. She loved gardening and felt peace and contentment caring for her flowers and vegetable garden. Her grandchildren were very special to her and the joy of her life. She played an active role in her grandchildren's lives and enjoyed every minute with them.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Jim Miller; Father, Heye Miller; Mother, Mildred Schaefer and Stepfather William Schaefer.
She is survived by her loving husband Stan; Sons, Kirk (Grace) Hoffman, Mark (Karen) Hoffman; Daughter, Lynn (Ken) Mochizuki; Grandchildren, Madelynn, Nicholas, Brita, Addie, Kayla and Kyle; Sisters, Carol Klaahsen, Rosemary Schaefer; Ann (Steve) Wooten; Brother, Gene (Sue) Schaefer and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to Mission Healthcare Hospice or your favorite charity
in lieu of flowers.