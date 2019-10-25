|
Javier Lopez
Oxnard - With broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Javier Lopez (Big Javie) age 45, of Oxnard, California on October 10, 2019, in Oxnard. He was born February 4, 1974 in Ventura, Ca, to the union of Juan and Belem Lopez. Javie worked at Walmart in Oxnard for 12 years and was loved by many. Javie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and making jokes. The Chicago Bears are going to miss their number one fan. He'll be cheering from the balconies of Heaven. Javie had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep, positive and meaningful way. While he may be gone, his memory, spirit and love he had for those in his life will never fade.
He is proceeded in death by his mother Belem and grandparents. Left to cherish his memory is his father Juan, his partner Liliana, siblings; Juanito, Valerie and Fabian, his 9 children and 10 grandchildren, and a host of extended family.
Family, friends and others whose lives Javie touched are invited to Funeraria Del Angel, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805)487-4911. Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. To express condolences visit. www.funerariadelangeloxnard.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019