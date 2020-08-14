Javier Miramontez
Oxnard, CA - On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Javier Miramontez, loving son, brother, husband and father, passed away at age 49.
Javier was born on May 1, 1971 in Oxnard, CA to Donaciano and Rebeca Miramontez. He attended Rio Mesa High School where he fell in love with his high school sweetheart Maria Elena. They married in 1992, and were blessed with two children, Javier Jr. and Bianca Elena.
Javier had a passion for carpentry and wood art, which he practiced every day in his job. He also loved having a farm and raising many animals. He was an avid karaoke singer. His favorites included singing songs by Juan Gabriel, which he serenaded Maria Elena with often. The pair loved to travel; showcased by their most recent adventure, a romantic trip to Italy. Javier was known for his practical jokes, outgoing spirit, his compassionate heart, and most importantly for putting his family first. He embraced all who came into his life, and was known to go out of his way to help those who needed it. He loved having his house filled with fun and laughter. He could make anyone laugh with his signature dance moves.
Javier is survived by the love of his life - his wife Maria Elena, his two children, Javier Jr and Bianca Elena, his parents Donaciano and Rebeca Miramontez, his sister Teresa Sanchez, his brothers Jose Alberto and Eliseo Miramontez, and his grandmother Maria Refugio Mota. Javier has a big family who loved him and will be dearly missed by all.
A rosary service will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 2511 South C Street in Oxnard, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on August 21, 2020 at St. Anthony's. Graveside services will take place following mass at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, CA. Due to COVID -19 the cemetery has enforced a limited guest list, which will be coordinated by the family. Additionally, all services will be streamed online by Garcia Mortuary, information will be available on their website https://www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
Thank you for understanding.
