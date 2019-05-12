|
|
Jean Bischoff
Camarillo - Jean MacFarland Bischoff died Friday, May 3rd, 2019 in Camarillo, CA after a three year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Jean was born in Los Angeles on September 24, 1920 to Carmen Kertson MacFarland and Andrew Franklin MacFarland. She lived in Los Angeles for 70 years before moving to Ventura County to be closer to her sister's family.
Jean was married to Alfred Alphonse Bischoff for 25 years. Together they enjoyed singing in church choirs and traveling. After Al's early passing, Jean has spent the last 42 years as a widow. She has created beautiful artwork as well as teaching art and shorthand to others. Additionally, she enjoyed needlework, delighting in making gifts for others. She enjoyed women's groups, golf, the Camarillo Art Center and spent many hours volunteering at historic sights in Los Angeles as well as the Pleasant Valley historical museum, the Camarillo Friends of the Library and the Camarillo Ranch House.
Jean spent many happy years at Rancho Adolfo Estates in Camarillo, living alone in complete independence and driving until 95 1/2 before Alzheimer's began hampering her lifestyle. Many thanks to Edna's residential care homes for helping her through her last year.
Jean was proceeded in death by her husband, Al Bischoff and her sister, Virginia Ueable. She is survived by her nieces, Julie Laubacher of Camarillo and Susan McCampbell of Bend, Oregon and a nephew, Rick Ueable of Phoenix, AZ, 7 great nieces and nephews and 6 great great nieces and nephews. At Jean's request, there will not be a memorial service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo (805) 482-1166
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019