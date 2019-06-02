Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Jean Foye
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
Ventura - Jean D. Foye of Ventura CA. Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, just shy of her 92nd birthday. Jean was born on June 13, 1927 and was a Ventura resident for over 90 years! Jean Taught Elementary school for 19 years. She was an avid Tennis player, and once won the woman's doubles at The Ojai Tennis tournament in the 1940's Jean loved her family and had many friends.

A graveside service will take place on June 14, 2019 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 11am, with Chaplain Paul Lenderman Officiating. Arrangements are under the directions of Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Ventura CA., (805) 643-9977.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 2 to June 9, 2019
