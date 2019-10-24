|
Jean (Goldfarb) Evans
Jean (Goldfarb) Evans was born August 13th,1934 and passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Goldie Goldfarb, her siblings, Eileen Frankel,Gerald Goldfarb, and twin sister, Rita Lane. Her parents' family bravely emigrated from Russia during the Bolshevik Revolution, arriving with their lives and liberty in Columbus, Ohio. Jean was known for her feistiness and had no filters. In the 60's,Jean worked in her father's bar, Camel Bell Inn, located in Columbus, Ohio. She played pool with the bar's patrons, given the nickname, Minnesota Fats, as she held her own with the best of them. In those days, she fearlessly broke up fights, carried a firearm, and her confrontational spirit earned her respect among the locals and the ruffians. Pushing social limits in the early 70's, she was quick to confront anyone who had a problem with her biracial family. She enjoyed the music of her aunt, Rose Blane, who was a famous singer for her husband's famous big band, Abe Lyman Orchestra. Jean enjoyed playing cards, going to Las Vegas, and loved cats. Jean had cousins she never knew, who found themselves imprisoned and persecuted by the Nazis, though survived.Jean passed in the company and comfort of 4 of her 5 children. Her children are,Joy and Sharon Sterner, Donna Arman, Finley (Lee) Evans and Ronald Evans. She had 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. There will not be a service. And, finally, in Jean's favorite words, "GDSOB"!
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019