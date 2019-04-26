|
|
Jean Marie Maulhardt
Port Huneme, CA
After battling her last several years with congestive heart and several small strokes, Jean Marie Maulhardt passed away on Thursday morning, April 18, 2019.
Jean Marie Wilson was born to parents Charles Wilson and Leatha Davis on December 22, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA. Charles died before Jean's second birthday and Leatha married Bertram, "Bert" Hollingshead who lovingly raised Jean and moved to Ventura. Brother Wayne Hollingshead followed several years later. Jean loved her only brother and they shared a witty sense of humor that she passed on to her children.
Jean attended Washington Elementary school where she met life long friend Marilyn (Schmitt) Viles. The girls also attended Ventura High Jr. High (Cabrillo) and then Ventura High where they graduated in 1953. Years later, classmate Joan (Hill) Harbert began gathering with eleven other "Girls of 53" for an annual get together. Among the attendees were Marilyn, Shirley Hehir Marks, Valerie McGill, Marianne King Caudill, Nancy Lockwood O'Connor, Joelyn Pool Gudvangen, Gail McAndrews, Nona Dean Steinheiner, Sandra Campbell Metten, Sharon Stilwell Thrasher, Gerry Sheeley LaDue, Phylis Brug Koenig, Diane Davies Frasher and Ida Banes Reasner. Another classmate from the 1953 class was Jim Monahan, former Mayor of Ventura and longtime councilman.
While attending Ventura College Jean worked in the library and was a song leader. Her love of sports stayed with her entire life and created a bond with her children. While at VC Jean met William "Bill" Maulhardt from Oxnard. Jean remembered the first time she met Billy. He came into the library with his cowboy hat and talked like a hillbilly. She didn't know what to think about this goofy guy. After several persistent visits to the library she realized he wasn't there to study. He finally dropped the accent and they began dating. They were married on August 23, 1955. The following year they welcomed their first child, Edward Michael Maulhardt and thirteen months later, Jeffrey Wayne Maulhardt. A short break of 18 months brought third son Timothy Robert Maulhardt followed by Craig William Maulhardt. Daughter Julia Ann arrived on December 2, 1963, three months before the Beatles invaded America. With Julie's arrival at home for the first time Jean announced to her sons, "She's an Angel from Heaven." Though Julie was born with Down syndrome, Jean refused to allow her to be placed in a home. This act of love, acceptance and dedication became the life lesson for all who became the family's life long friends.
Through the encouragement of neighbor Patrick Weigel, Jean enrolled her boys in the Hueneme Little League baseball. Here she became a team mom and head score keeper. She was part of the PTA for Parkview, E. O. Green and Hueneme High schools. Jean also participated in Jr. Monday Club.
The Little League provided an extended family to Jean and her kids. Many lasting relationships were formed during these years with too many families to completely list but included Burch, Brandt, Capko, DeLaHuerta, Frash, Gallardo, Lake, Jensen, Martinez familes, Maxwell, Nelson, Norton, Patisaul, Perry, Price, Reiger, Rogers, Santora, Stile, Weigle, Wieser, Willard, Volmert.
Another group Jean Marie spent many fun times with were a group called the Card Ladies. It's debatable if they every really played cards but they certainly had many good times together including the annual Memorial Day BBQ. Among this group were the families of Broughton, Cerri, Dullam, Fitzgerald, Hooper, Muro and Thomas.
In addition to the Card Ladies and Little League families Jean was assisted by the extended Maulhardt family starting with her in-laws, Robert "Bob" and Frances Maulhardt. Bob was ever present at many of the boys little league games with a pocket full of quarters and transistor radio in his right shirt pocket broadcasting the Dodger game. Aunt Dede Maulhardt (Hoskins) was like a big sister to the boys and Julie and she never forget to send a holiday card to Jean even as recent as this Easter. Every holiday was hosted by Bob and Frances or Eddie and Flo Maulhardt. Rounding out the family support were John and Jeanne Maulhardt and Richard and Ruth Maulhardt.
Mom loved old movies. As a young girl in the forties her parents would drop her off at the movies where she'd watch films all day. If she wasn't watching sports on TV, she would crochet and watch TCM or AMC. If it wasn't for sports, she would not need a color TV.
Jean returned to Hueneme and lived in Hueneme Bay where she resumed her friendships with Sue Wieser and Doreen Jensen. The ladies enjoyed a swim at the pool and they came up with humorous nicknames for the other swim participants. Doreen and Jean began a weekly Friday pilgrimage to several local eateries including their favorite, Yolanda's. They also made sure to check on each other every day up until Doreen's recent passing.
The family cannot thank Sherle Cresswell enough for her nearly five years of in-home help and friendship. Mom was totally at ease with Sherle who had to battle mom's stubbornness in order to take her to her doctor's appointments and make sure she had the right medication to keep an even balance. They too came up with nicknames for those they encountered.
In addition to her brother Wayne (Kathy) and her five children, Jean is survived by aughter in laws Debbie (Guenther) Maulhardt and Shannon (McInnery) Maulhardt; grandchildren Amanda Maulhardt, Michael Maulhardt, Alison Maulhardt (Trey), Brooke Hornbeck (Nick), Jake, Joe, Jack, Jason and Jeff Maulhardt; great grandchildren Reid Allan Hornbeck and Anthony Edward "A.E." Rhodes; nieces Katie Hollingshead (Pat), Ellen Profitt (Joel), nephew James Hollingshead.
A celebration of life will be held at the Oxnard Historic Farm Park at 1251 Gottfried Place, Oxnard, Saturday, April 27 from 1:00 - 5:00. Dress casual. Family and friends are welcome.
Donations in Jean's name can be made to The Oxnard Historic Farm Park, mailing address 961 N Rice Ave., Ste 1A, Oxnard, 93030 or to .
