Jean Miyuki Vierra-Rush
Ventura - Jean Miyuki Vierra-Rush, 57, passed away August 6th, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital Ventura, California. Jean is survived by her loving family: husband, Jack Rush; son, Trevor Rush; father, Moultrie Vierra; mother, Kikuno Vierra; and sister, Tamyo Komatsu. Jean taught hundreds of students in her thirty-one years of educating, touching countless lives through her work. While she may be gone, her memory, spirit, and the love she had for those in her life will never fade. A Memorial Service will be held on Sun, August 18th at 2pm at the Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo. The family would ask that in lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Alex's Lemonade Stand.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 13, 2019