Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park
Camarillo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Vierra-Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Miyuki Vierra-Rush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Miyuki Vierra-Rush Obituary
Jean Miyuki Vierra-Rush

Ventura - Jean Miyuki Vierra-Rush, 57, passed away August 6th, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital Ventura, California. Jean is survived by her loving family: husband, Jack Rush; son, Trevor Rush; father, Moultrie Vierra; mother, Kikuno Vierra; and sister, Tamyo Komatsu. Jean taught hundreds of students in her thirty-one years of educating, touching countless lives through her work. While she may be gone, her memory, spirit, and the love she had for those in her life will never fade. A Memorial Service will be held on Sun, August 18th at 2pm at the Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo. The family would ask that in lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Alex's Lemonade Stand.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.