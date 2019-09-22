Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA
Jeanette Ellen "Nettie" Casserly


1943 - 2019
Jeanette Ellen "Nettie" Casserly Obituary
Jeanette "Nettie" Ellen Casserly

- - May 22, 1943 - September 17, 2019

Born the first of 3 daughters to Herb and Evelyn Stutler, she spent her early life in San Bernardino, later moving to Ventura where she attended Ventura High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Ventura Jr. College where she became a Chemistry lab partner with her high school friend, Bruce Casserly. There they discovered that they had "good chemistry," and were married in 1964. Moving to Berkeley, Bruce studied Engineering, and Jeanette worked in the Industrial Engineering Department as a technical typist. They moved to Houston in 1967, and, there, they had 3 children, Daly, Ryan, and Alan "Brix". Moving to Camarillo in 1979, she worked at Dos Caminos Elementary School and later at Koppel and Jacobs Patent Law Firm as the office manager. She has been very active in Crossroads Church attending the WOW women's Bible study and volunteering countless hours behind the scenes. After a lengthy illness, she peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is survived by her loving husband, Bruce, daughter Daly (Randy), and sons Ryan and Brix, three grandchildren, Dominick, Garrett, and Samantha, sisters, Sue Rockwell (Phil) and Ginger Springer (Joe), and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services Sunday, September 22nd at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home in the Chapel on the Hill in Camarillo at 2:00 p.m. A memorial fund for bereavement ministry can be sent to Crossroads Church (icrossroads.org), designate Provide Fund (Jeanette Casserly).
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019
