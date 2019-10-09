|
In Loving Memory of
Jeanette "Jay" Orrantia
August 19, 1995 - October 14, 2009
Today is ten years since you lost your battle to cancer. You are loved and still missed everyday and have been an inspiration to those who met or knew you. For me, I am blessed for having had the privilege to raise you and your brother, to have been touched by your love and enthusiasm for life. Today, because of the kindness and generosity of many, there is a beautiful mural painted in your memory on a wall at your beloved Poinsettia School. It was the last mural painted by the late great artist, Chris Martinez who left an indelible mark on our beautiful Ventura with his amazing artistic gift. It is beautiful and the inscription reads "Forever in our hearts for showing us the true meaning of Courage, Kindness & Love." How wonderful that this is how you are remembered.
May you rest in peace our precious Jeanette.
Love You Always,
Auntie Rosemary & Brother John
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 21, 2019