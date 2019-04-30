|
Jeanmarie Lovell Baker
Oxnard, CA
On April 27, 2019 Jeanmarie Lovell Baker, 89 of Oxnard born June 28, 1929 in Hanover, MA has joined her parents Arthur and Irene Lovell, husband James P. Baker (Jimmy), infant son Paul, and brother and sister in law Dana and Luz Aida Lovell in heaven.
Jeanmarie is survived by her sister Loisanne Sage of Lake Forest, CA; sons Ronald A Baker (Cora) of Oxnard, Robert L. Baker (Lori) of Fillmore; granddaughters Annette Brousseau of Oxnard; Megan Andrade (Sonny) of Fillmore and great grandchildren Asia Brousseau, Jonathan Brousseau and Amelia Andrade. Also two nephews Ted Sage (Anna) of Lake Forest, CA and Lee Sage (Erika) of Chesapeake, VA and two nieces Bellinda Higgins (Jim) of Raleigh, NC and Liliana Lovell of So. Cal.
Jeanmarie was a 1947 graduate of Hanover High School where she was the captain of the girl's softball team. She graduated in 1951 from the Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in Boston where she was diagnosed as a type 1 diabetic. She married James in 1952 and moved to California shortly thereafter. She was a nurse in the ER at Foster Memorial (CMH) Ventura, Ca. She became a stay at home mom after her sons were born and was known as the favorite neighborhood block parent. Playing the piano, reading novels and watching baseball were her favorite things to do. Her favorite places to dine out were Yolanda's and Dominick's. Jeanmarie successfully lived over 70 years with type 1 diabetes but it was complications of dementia Alzheimer's that made life a struggle.
We would like to thank Jeanmarie's neighbors in Oxnard David and Favi; the Mendez Family and Katia Ulmer for watching over mom. Special thanks to Colleen and staff at Treacy Villa Memory Care where she resided the last 2 years and Oakhurst Hospice for their continued support. May she rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers please support Team Tatay in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Arrangements under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 30, 2019