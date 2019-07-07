|
|
Jeanne Daily Humphreys
Camarillo - Jeanne Daily Humphreys, 93, passed away peacefully June 26, 2019 at Ashley Manor II in Camarillo, CA. Jeanne was born in Oxnard, CA at St. John's Hospital in 1925. She Was a fourth generation Californian, born of Thomas Charles Daily and Aileen Donovan Daily. She us preceded in death by her husband Pete (2007) and her son Paul (1994). Jeanne is survived by her children Mark, Thomas and Joseph, all of Ventura County. Jeanne enjoyed life especially through tennis, bridge club and dance club. A memorial rosary will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 5:45pm at Santa Clara Mortuary, with a viewing from 4:30 to 8:00pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Santa Clara Church.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 7 to July 8, 2019