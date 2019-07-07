Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 N H St.
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:45 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 N H St.
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Church
Jeanne Daily Humphreys


1925 - 2019
Jeanne Daily Humphreys Obituary
Jeanne Daily Humphreys

Camarillo - Jeanne Daily Humphreys, 93, passed away peacefully June 26, 2019 at Ashley Manor II in Camarillo, CA. Jeanne was born in Oxnard, CA at St. John's Hospital in 1925. She Was a fourth generation Californian, born of Thomas Charles Daily and Aileen Donovan Daily. She us preceded in death by her husband Pete (2007) and her son Paul (1994). Jeanne is survived by her children Mark, Thomas and Joseph, all of Ventura County. Jeanne enjoyed life especially through tennis, bridge club and dance club. A memorial rosary will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 5:45pm at Santa Clara Mortuary, with a viewing from 4:30 to 8:00pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Santa Clara Church.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 7 to July 8, 2019
