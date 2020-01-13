|
|
Jeanne Kathryn (Douglass) Reed, 82, of Simi Valley, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020.
Jeanne was born on August 25th, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from Boulder City High School in Boulder City, Nevada in 1955. Jeanne married Orville Reed Jr. On January 9th, 1959.
She attended Moorpark College and received a degree in Early Childhood Development. She went on to become the Preschool Director of the HeadStart Program of Simi Valley. She held this position for 15 years before joining the staff of Hillcrest Christian School as the Preschool Director. Jeanne held this role for 15 years. Her life was dedicated to her love for Christ and to the care of children.
Jeanne enjoyed being a member of the Simi Valley Senior Center Drama Group in roles of acting, singing and directing.
Jeanne leaves a legacy of love and faith with all who came to know her. Her generosity, wisdom and fun-loving nature drew many to her.
Jeanne is survived by her brother Donald Douglass, her children, Suzan Rosenfeld (Paul), Donna Caldwell (John), Timothy Reed (Jennifer), Rex Reed (Diann). She had 10 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren, lifelong friends and dozens of kids who called her Grandma Reed.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her dear mother, Kathryn, her brother Guy and her grandson Dale.
Those whose lives were touched by Jeanne, please come to a Celebration of her life, Saturday January 18, 2020, 11:00 Church of the Living Christ, 171 Royal Avenue, Simi Valley, CA.
Please wear joyful colors.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020