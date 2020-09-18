Jeanne L. Canty
Camarillo - Jeanne Lapeyre Canty passed away on September 13, 2020 in Camarillo, Ca at the age of 83. Jeanne and her family are longtime Pioneers of Ventura County coming from Europe and purchasing land in the Tierra Rejada Valley in 1892.
Jeanne's fondest memories as a child was meeting up with her best friend Mary Jo Leonard McPherson and riding horses thru the ranches and orchards.
There was the Everett Ranch, McCrea Ranch, Howard Ranch, Ventura Farms, and Neil McCarthy's horse farm were young colts and fillies were being trained for thoroughbred
racing. A young man from Ireland was working for Mr. McCarthy by the name John Canty. Many years later they would meet again and marry in 1967.
John Canty passed in 1992. John trained stakes winners, Crazy Kid, Time to Leave, Unconscious and Royal Owl. In partnership, Jeanne bred and raced stakes winners Caline, Merry Madeleine, and Kelly's Caper and stakes-placed Terry's Caper and La Mimosa.
Jeanne also worked many years as a bloodstock agent and was a CTBA member since 1967. She joined the CTBA board in 1988, serving until 2012. During her tenure, she was the secretary for several terms, chaired the legislative committee, served on nominations and sales committees.
She was devoted to the CTF, serving as its president for more than a decade, and she continued to be active on the board until her death. The non profit foundation sponsors research and educational projects and awards scholarships to California veterinary students. It also maintains the Carleton F. Burke Memorial Library, which is housed at the CTBA office.
Jeanne was very connected with all of her Ventura County friends and would enjoy meeting up for all occasions. Her life was filled with travel all over the world for business and pleasure.
She was preceded in death by Husband John Canty; Alexis Lapeyre: Father and Violet Lapeyre Mother. Canty is survived by sisters, Celine, Madeleine ,Marianne and Carol:
six nieces and two nephews.
Memorial Services for Jeanne will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday September 25, 2020 at the Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA 93021.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's name may be made to California Thoroughbred Foundation, 201 Colorado Place, Arcadia , CA 91007 Atten: Vivian Montoya