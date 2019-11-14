Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bardsdale Cemetery
Fillmore, CA
1929 - 2019
Ventura - 1/29/1929 - 11/9/2019

In loving memory of Jeanne L. Ellis, beloved great grandmother, grandmother, mother, aunt, and sister.

Jeanne, 90 years old, passed away peacefully in Ojai, California on Saturday, November 9, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jeanne was born to Mae and William Wiley in Fillmore, California. Jeanne grew up in Ventura, California where she graduated from Ventura High School in 1946, as well she graduated from Ventura College soon after.

Jeanne worked as a secretary and retired from the Ventura Unified School District after 30+ years of educational service.

Jeanne was a member of the Ventura Women's Club, as well she volunteered her time to Friends of the Library in Ventura. Jeanne, being a kind human being, also volunteered her time to Family to Family feeding the less fortunate.

Jeanne was a member to the Ojai Valley Tennis Club, and the Pierpont Racquet Club in which she spent many years playing and competing in tennis. She also enjoyed spending her time with close friends playing bridge. Jeanne really enjoyed traveling to new places and experienced seeing the world over, indulging herself in the world's cultures. Jeanne was an enormous animal lover in which she had many pets throughout her lifetime and donating frequently the Humane Society.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Lynda Dryer; grandsons, Wesley Dryer and Jesse Newell; great grandchildren, Sequoia, Serenity, and Wesley Dryer Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Dennis Wylie; nephew, Peter Wylie; niece, Carolyn Wylie and her wife Jolyn Twelves and their son Jackson.

There will be graveside service at Bardsdale Cemetery, in Fillmore, California on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 1:00pm.

Please, in lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation in Jeanne's name to the Humane Society in Ojai, California.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 27, 2019
