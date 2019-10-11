|
|
Jed Friedman
- - Jed Friedman passed away on October 7th, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a lengthy illness. He was born in Queens, NY, to Al & Sylvia Friedman on March 6, 1942. In 1948 the family moved to Burbank, CA, where Jed graduated from John Burroughs High, making many life-long friends.
As a young man he fell in love with cars, which led to his buying the first 1963 split-window Corvette in town, which then led to his meeting Susan Loudon, who was dating one of his car buddies. They married in 1964 and shared over 57 years of adventures, laughter, and love. Their daughter, Robyn, was born in 1966 and son Andrew in 1968. In 1971 they moved to Oak Park, CA where they raised their family and were active members of their community. Jed was instrumental in the formation of the Oak Park Unified School District and an active supporter of numerous civic and youth programs in the community.
Jed never said "No" to helping others. He believed that anything could be achieved by hard work and always kept an open mind and an open heart. With his wife, Jed opened their home to all their kids' friends. They hosted over a dozen exchange students over the years and were still close to many of them until his passing. Jed was a positive role model, making a difference in the lives of many. The Friedman home was always full of love, laughter, and a menagerie of pets.
An avid traveler, Jed enjoyed seeing the world together with Susan and his kids, meeting new people, and exploring new places. The family has so many fond memories of camping trips throughout the United States, and holiday get-togethers. He loved trains, taking many rail trips through Europe, the United States, and Canada. As part of his life adventures he climbed the Great Wall of China, rode elephants in Thailand, and spent many hours sailing and cycling. He coached numerous AYSO soccer teams, and along with Susan coached track & field for the Special Olympics for several years. Twice they participated in the California Aids Bike Ride from San Francisco to L.A.
Prior to retiring, Jed owned his own business as a financial planner, designing retirement plans for small businesses, and helping individuals with their investments. He had a passion for helping people achieve their dreams, and his integrity was beyond reproach. He spent his retirement time with family and friends, and cruising in his '56 Chevy Del Ray. Jed was an active member and President of the Classic Chevys of Southern California Car Club. Jed's loving heart was also extended to the many puppies and dogs he and his wife fostered over the years. Whatever Susan or the kids wanted to do, he was always there to help make it happen.
Known affectionately as Pop pop, Jed adored his grandchildren and was always there to listen to them, encourage them, and even teach them to drive his classic Chevy. Jed is survived by his wife Susan, their daughter, Robyn Friedman O'Leary and her husband Brian, his son Andrew Friedman and his wife Amy, his grandchildren Jenna and Lauren Friedman and Aiden and Aubrey O'Leary, his sister Andrea, niece Allison, "adopted" children Jason, Rick, Tim, Jeff and Rebecca and by so many friends. He will also be missed by his beloved dogs Fiona, Zoey, Penny and Little Beans. He was predeceased by his parents, Al & Sylvia Friedman, and his son-in-law Keith Souval. The world is a better place for Jed having been in it.
I am the luckiest woman I know, My Darling, because you picked me, all those years ago, when I was a silly high school girl who liked your red car. You will forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of Jed's life will be on Sunday, October 27th at 4:00 p.m. at the Oak Park Community Center and Gardens, 1000 N. Kanan Road, Oak Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.pawworks.org in memory of Jed Friedman
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019