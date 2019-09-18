Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Grace Church
65 S. MacMillan Ave
Ventura, CA
Jeffery L. Hodges


1952 - 2019
Jeffery L. Hodges Obituary
Jeffery L. Hodges

Ventura - Jeffery L. Hodges born in Ventura December 10,1952, passed away from the disease Frontotemporal Dementia on September 10, 2019. He is survived by one brother , William Hodges of Ventura, two nieces Cara and Amanda, and predeceased by former wife of 20 years, Maia Morse. 50 year friend Julie Riva ,Santa Ynez, cared for Jeff often, in times of need. Jeff was a member of Retail Clerks for 35 years and for 10 years of retirement he enjoyed life on the road in his RV. Friends and family who loved Jeff are invited to a memorial service at Grace Church, 65 S. MacMillan Ave., Ventura, on Saturday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 18, 2019
