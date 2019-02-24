Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Jeffery Martin "Jeff" Crovisier

Ventura, CA

Jeffery "Jeff" Martin Crovisier, died unexpectedly on February 15th, 2019. A celebration of his life took place on Thursday, February 22 at Shepherd of the Valley Church in Hope, RI. Jeff was born on September 9, 1964 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Tom and Sherry Crovisier. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Abbie; and three sons, Jason, Kevin, and Corey. He is also survived by his mother, Sherry; and sisters, Kim Blackburn, and Kelly Kelley. Full obituary at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019
