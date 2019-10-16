|
Jeffrey Ian Sherman
Ventura - Jeffrey Ian Sherman, November 20, 1955 - September 02, 2019
Jeff was born in Lorain, Ohio to Samuel J. and Jeanne A. Sherman. He graduated Lorain High School class of 1974, then graduated with honors in Biochemistry from the University of Cincinnati.
Jeff's passion for biochemistry led him to become a Master Herbalist and dedicated healer. Jeff served the Ventura County community for the last 25 years, providing alternative health solutions to thousands of local residents. But his gift was more than his work; he radiated positive energy, and his magnetic smile and youthful zest for life touched everyone around him. His every moment was lived in service to others. Countless people considered Jeff a friend.
If you spoke to Jeff for any amount of time, you would know how proud he was of his three children. A passionate world traveler, Jeff would take any chance he could to go on adventures with them. Jeff also enjoyed dancing, musical theater, and the outdoors. Jeff passed during a group hike in one of his favorite places, in the Santa Monica Mountains, doing what he loved and surrounded by friends.
Jeff is survived by his brothers, Robert and Ron Sherman, sister Suzi Hoffman; his three children, canniseur Katie Sherman, vegan travel expert Alyssa Dines, and socialite and PR mogul Daniel Sherman.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on what would have been his 64th birthday, November 20, 2019. For details, please contact:
[email protected]
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019