Jeffrey Lee Boyd Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Lee Boyd, Sr.

Ventura - Jeffrey Lee Boyd, Sr., 92, of Ventura, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on March 6, 1928, in Nevada, Missouri to Leroy and Alice (Hall) Boyd.

Jeff graduated in 1944 from Central High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, and served his country honorable as a Navy Seabee.

In 1956, Jeff joined the Ventura County Sheriff's department, and had a successful 30-year career serving his community.

He enjoyed listening to music and kept physically fit with Martial Arts Kenpo, boxing, and weight lifting. Jeff was an avid gardener, growing an assortment of flowers and orchids. He cherished family time and would plan camping trips where Jeff enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, fishing and good food.

Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen G. Boyd in 2015.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Lee Boyd, Jr.; daughter, Susan (Boyd) Springer; grandsons, Jeffrey Lee Boyd, III, Jordan N. Boyd and Michael Jay Lee Boyd; granddaughters, Julie V. Boyd, Helena Rose Boyd and Cecily Helen Springer; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jaxson, Lucy Mae, Wyatt Lee and Jude Boyd.

Jeff loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything. He was madly in love with our mother, Helen G. Boyd.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura. Military Honors will be presented by the First Memorial Honors Detail.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
8056439977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved