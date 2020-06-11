Jeffrey Lee Boyd, Sr.
Ventura - Jeffrey Lee Boyd, Sr., 92, of Ventura, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on March 6, 1928, in Nevada, Missouri to Leroy and Alice (Hall) Boyd.
Jeff graduated in 1944 from Central High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, and served his country honorable as a Navy Seabee.
In 1956, Jeff joined the Ventura County Sheriff's department, and had a successful 30-year career serving his community.
He enjoyed listening to music and kept physically fit with Martial Arts Kenpo, boxing, and weight lifting. Jeff was an avid gardener, growing an assortment of flowers and orchids. He cherished family time and would plan camping trips where Jeff enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, fishing and good food.
Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen G. Boyd in 2015.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Lee Boyd, Jr.; daughter, Susan (Boyd) Springer; grandsons, Jeffrey Lee Boyd, III, Jordan N. Boyd and Michael Jay Lee Boyd; granddaughters, Julie V. Boyd, Helena Rose Boyd and Cecily Helen Springer; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jaxson, Lucy Mae, Wyatt Lee and Jude Boyd.
Jeff loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything. He was madly in love with our mother, Helen G. Boyd.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura. Military Honors will be presented by the First Memorial Honors Detail.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.