Jeffrey Lee Dye
Thousand Oaks, CA
Jeffrey Lee Dye (Jef) was born on October 25th, 1968 and passed away on February 2nd, 2019 at the age of 50. Jef passed away while rendering aid at the site of a vehicle collision while in route to a training exercise in the Mt. Pinos area with the Ventura County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) Team 1-Fillmore.
Jef was born in Northridge, California to Duane and Linda Dye. He is survived by his wife Sandy, his mother Linda, sisters Lori Bushnell and Luanne (Dave) Brock, nieces Jenny (Michael) Brock Arredondo and Becky (Matthew) Heaney, nephew Brent (Nicole) Bushnell, great nephew Finn Heaney, and stepsons Andrew and Alex Kent. Jef was preceded in death by his father Duane Dye, brother Larry Roberts and niece Stacy Gilbert.
Jef grew up in Fillmore, California and in 1986 graduated from Fillmore High School. He earned an Associate Degree in Criminology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. Jef began his professional career as an Investigative Assistant with the Ventura County DA's office, after which he focused on Digital Forensics and CyberCrime and worked at General Dynamics, Price Waterhouse Cooper and, most recently, Bank of America as Vice President of Global Information Security.
After dating for 10 years, in 2011 Jef married the love of his life Sandy. Jef and Sandy were best friends and filled their life with love for one another, family, travel and bargain hunting. Jef was an extremely devoted son and spent most Sundays visiting and helping out his parents. Jef was raised a Nebraska Cornhusker Football fan and watched the games with his father and mother as a shared family passion.
Until two years ago, although he was settled into a busy life, Jef felt something was missing, and so he joined SAR, which consists of all volunteer members who train and serve under the motto: "So That Others May Live". Jef truly found the fulfillment he was looking for with SAR.
The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to members of the SAR team, the Sheriff's Department and the Fire Departments that were present at his passing and treated him with the utmost respect. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Friday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, Agoura Hills. All are welcome to attend.
A charitable foundation is being established in Jef's name to fund college scholarships to help advance education for our incredibly capable younger generation. Checks can be made payable and mailed to:
VCDSA FBO Jeffrey Dye
c/o Ventura County Credit Union
6026 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA 93003
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 10, 2019