Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lee "Moose" Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Lee "Moose" Hart Obituary
Jeffrey Lee "Moose" Hart

Oxnard, CA

Jeffrey Lee Hart "Moose" 61 of El Rio: CA passed away on April 15th, 2019 in Santa Paula Ca.. Was born In Seattle Washington on April 2, 1958. He went to Rio Mesa High School. Jeff loved to go the movies. He was knowing for his friendliness and socializing. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his dad James F. Hart. His son Alex White. His sister Sandra Dowl, his sister Susan Barroso and spouse David, host of nieces and nephews. He is proceeded by his mom Donna Mae Hart, his sisters Cathy and Carol Hart and brother Joseph Hart .

Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour to be on Friday April 26th 2019 at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Blvd, Oxnard from 9:30 to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow in Church at 11am. To pay further tribute to Moose the family encourages guests to wear L.A. Rams attire or something Irish. In lieu of flowers the family asked if you can send money to help pay for the funeral expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now