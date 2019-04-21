|
|
Jeffrey Lee "Moose" Hart
Oxnard, CA
Jeffrey Lee Hart "Moose" 61 of El Rio: CA passed away on April 15th, 2019 in Santa Paula Ca.. Was born In Seattle Washington on April 2, 1958. He went to Rio Mesa High School. Jeff loved to go the movies. He was knowing for his friendliness and socializing. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his dad James F. Hart. His son Alex White. His sister Sandra Dowl, his sister Susan Barroso and spouse David, host of nieces and nephews. He is proceeded by his mom Donna Mae Hart, his sisters Cathy and Carol Hart and brother Joseph Hart .
Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour to be on Friday April 26th 2019 at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Blvd, Oxnard from 9:30 to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow in Church at 11am. To pay further tribute to Moose the family encourages guests to wear L.A. Rams attire or something Irish. In lieu of flowers the family asked if you can send money to help pay for the funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019