Jeffrey Lee Phillips
Camarillo - God took Jeffrey home July 4, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital with his mother and brothers at his side. He was born at Hamilton AFB on January 1, 1960 to George and Marian Phillips. He was the first baby born in Marin County that year. He spent most of his life in California. He moved to Mitchell South Dakota in 1964 with his mother and four brothers when his father was deployed to Vietnam. In 1965, his father was transferred to Oxnard AFB and they moved to Camarillo. He graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School in 1978.
We thought Jeff would be a reporter, he knew what was going on in the neighborhood. If we had questions about new neighbors, he would be able to give us all the information we wanted.
When Jeff started thinking about getting a car, he looked for a job so he'd be able to buy gas and insurance for it. His first job lasted less than a day, washing dishes and bussing tables was not for him. Before he came home, he had found a job he liked better, at the U-Cart Cement facility. His first job in the automotive field was at Bill Lebert's Napa Store. He also worked at another parts store and Rebco. While working for Rebco he lived in Georgia for four years. He returned to Camarillo in 2000 and was employed by Wilwood Engineering for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed his work, especially if he could help a customer solve a problem.
He married Juli Woods in 1986 and their son George was born in 1987.
For several years, he and his brother Steven enjoyed racing at Saugus Speedway where he made many friends. He and his brothers spent much of their time in the garage where they learned to build and repair engines from their father.
He and Tina Vervoom were married in 2003.
He was predeceased by his father and step-son Christopher. He is survived by his son George, mother Marian, brothers Alan (Kathy), Michael, Steven (Janice) and Greg, step-daughter Amy, step-son Michael, 4 step-granddaughters, nephews, nieces and many friends.
Our family thanks the staff at Community Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion for Jeff and all of us.
Memorial services will be held at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00pm with reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 14, 2019