Jennie Lee Ramirez (Yanez), age 87, a lifelong resident of Oxnard, California passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on May 27, 2019. Born on September 23, 1931, to parents Alfred and Felicitas Yanez, she was the 7th of 9 children. Jennie attended Oxnard high school where she had a special interest in Home Economics. She married Rudy Ramirez in February of 1953 and was a devoted wife and mother to their 5 children. A homemaker for 66 years, she dedicated her life to her husband, her children, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Always active, Jennie was a Girl Scout troop leader, Cub Scout den mother, Boy Scouts volunteer, PTA member, and a weekly lunch room volunteer for her grandchildren at Santa Clara Elementary. She enjoyed her sweets, Sunday drives, trips to Las Vegas with her husband, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was the matriarch of our family: an amazing cook, legendary tamale maker, fastidious housekeeper, and nurturer to three generations. Her door was always open and she was "Grandma" to everyone. Not one to back down, she was just as tough as she was loving and never shied away from giving a quick-witted and well-deserved insult. Always fiercely protective, Jennie is the strongest person we've ever known and shaped the family we are today.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Felicitas Yanez, her son Frank Ramirez (survived by wife Debbie); sisters Frances Ojeda, Bernice Torrez, and Eleanor Basua; brothers Alfred Yanez Jr (survived by wife Jessie) and Gilbert Campos.
She is survived by her "Viejo" Rudy Ramirez Sr; children Rudy Ramirez Jr. (Becky), Denise Ramirez, Rhonda Silkwood, and Raymond Ramirez (Kathy), grandchildren Danny Ramirez (Jennifer), Frankie Ramirez, Jenene Stringer, Rawnie Ramirez, Frances Baisch (Curtis), Jenna Ramirez, Rudy Ramirez III (Stephanie), Ray Ramirez, Ryan Ramirez (Mizuki), Brittany Ramirez, Dominick Ramirez, Corinna Ramirez; great-grandchildren Dylan, Liam, Jacob, Amari, Jack, Ethan, Gabriel, Alicia, Makayla, Oliver, and a baby boy due in August; sister Delia Estrada, brothers Robert Yanez and Lawrence Yanez (Lydia).
Special thank you to nieces Christina Basua and Sally Barajas, and caregiver Renee Ramirez.
A rosary will be held at Reardon Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 6:30 pm, 511 N A St., Oxnard, CA. Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Santa Clara Church, 323 S. E St., Oxnard, CA. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Jennie has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 1, 2019