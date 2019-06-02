|
|
Jennie R Espinoza
Oxnard - Jennie R Espinoza, 93 years old From Oxnard, CA, Died: Sunday May 26, 2019.
Jennie passed away peacefully at her home in Oxnard, CA. She was recently diagnosed with Cancer. She was born on 08/14/1925 in Watsonville, CA. She was a resident of Ventura County for 61 years, and previously lived in Castroville, CA. Jenny was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Homemaker.
She enjoyed taking care of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members. She loved watching her favorite television shows and movies. We have fond memories of going to the Drive-In with Mom and Dad on the weekends. Going on road trips and visiting family were the best of times.
Jennie is preceded in death by Manuel S. Espinoza Sr. She is survived by her children: Manuel R. Espinoza, Anthony R. Espinoza, Cynthia Tiscarino and Diana Labman. As well as, her siblings: Virginia, Daniel, Mildred, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mom, Thank you, for all of the Shopping Memories that we did throughout Ventura County. From 1925 to 2019, you made an impression in all of our lives, and will forever continue to do so. We love you! We will see you and Dad in the Forever. Happy Trails...
The family will receive guests Friday, June 7, 2019, from 1:00pm to 9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Mortuary, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard (805)487-4911. A holy rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 9:00am. Interment will follow to the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019