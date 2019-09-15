|
Jennifer Anne Weeks
Ventura - Jennifer Anne Weeks journeyed from earth to heaven on the morning of Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born in Ventura, California on January 21, 1972 at Community Memorial Hospital to Constance (Weeks) Estes and Brian Weeks (deceased.) Jennifer is survived by her mother Constance Estes, stepfather Kenneth Estes, sister Julie Teron (Mike), stepmother Gail Weeks, stepsisters Kristi Travers (Steve), Mary Hair, Christine Hair, Debbie Castanha (Frank) and Michele Gardner (Aaron) stepbrother Scott Estes (Tina) Aunts Elise Malarowitz and Kirsten Croucher, nieces and nephews Delaney Lawson, Trevor Lawson, Mason Teron, Ryen Teron, Shayla Burroughs and Jacob Estes. Cousins Justin Malarowitz, Steffany Woolard (Spencer) and Christopher Croucher.
For the past forty years Jennifer has miraculously fought off two different types of cancers, received two heart transplants and at the time of her passing was battling against metastatic squamous cell cancer.
Despite her circumstances Jennifer had a joy that transmitted wherever she took her smile and unforgettable laugh. She had a passion for food, friends, creating art, going to the movies, writing children's books, the ocean, animals, Disneyland, the color pink and Jesus.She will be remembered for her inspiring courage and strength and living life to the fullest.
Her family is so thankful for all those involved with the many health agencies and hospitals that provided excellent care and support during her lifetime, and to Livingston Hospice care for bringing calm to her and her family during her last days.
A special thank you to her friends and prayer warriors at Bible Fellowship Church, Mission Church and The City Church.
Her Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1 o'clock at The City Church 6360 Telephone Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. Reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019