Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
Jerilynn M. Boeing

Jerilynn M. Boeing Obituary
Jerilynn M. Boeing

Oxnard - After a battle with pancreatic cancer, Jerilynn Boeing 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 26th. The daughter of William and Generva Reuland, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She is survived by her sister JoAnn, brother Jay, sister-in-law Betty, her husband Larry and three children Caitlin, Jeffrey and Jennifer as well as three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

Jeri moved to Oxnard with her husband 51 years ago to continue her teaching career. She had a long life traveling and spreading joy around the world. She loved to sew and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Santa Clara Church for many years.

Her memorial service will be at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 9am.

Jeri has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 1, 2019
