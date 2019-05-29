|
|
Jerome "Jerry" Anthony Thomas
Ventura - Jerome "Jerry" Anthony Thomas, 93, died peacefully at his home on the early morning of May 24, 2019, with his wife of 61 years, Joan, and his three daughters, Karen, Marie and Lisa at his side. He truly lived his faith through his life, with intent to befriend all who came his way either through a sarcastic joke, a friendly smirk or a Franciscan hug.
Jerry was born in Hamtramck, Michigan. He was the second child of five children born to Lawrence and Sylvia Thomas. After graduation from Cass Technical High School in Detroit in 1944, he enlisted in the US Navy Air Force. After serving two years for his country as a radio man, Jerry attended San Jose State, graduating with a BA degree in Journalism. His education provided him professional employment with the Ventura County Star-Free Press as a sports columnist and writer, and sportscaster with KVEN radio. He was known as "The Voice" for Ventura high schools and community college sports. This earned him induction into the Ventura County Hall of Fame in 2003, an honor he held with great pride.
Jerry carried his journalistic talents with him to the Naval Civil Engineering Laboratory in Port Hueneme in 1969, retiring as the Public Affairs Officer in 1991.
He was a founding member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ventura; 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member for 66 years; volunteered with Handicapables and Caregivers; and attended Serra Retreat Center, Malibu, for 63 years.
Among all the sports Jerry announced, reported, or listened to, his passion was senior softball, playing on teams of varying age levels from 60-75+. He played has final game at 85 saying, "I'll be back!"
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Joan; daughter Karen Brubaker and son-in-law Dave of Ventura; daughter Marie Rice of Tamworth, Australia; daughter Lisa Himmer of La Mesa; grandchildren Matthew Brubaker and his wife Megan and their son Mason (Jerry's 6 month old great grandson) of Cupertino; Victoria Burch and her husband Colton of Ventura; Christian Rice and his wife Jenna, Claire Rice and Evan Rice all of Tamworth, Australia; and Jaclyn Himmer and Garrett Himmer of La Mesa; brother Charles Thomas and his wife Violet of Huntington Beach; sister-in-law Jean Thomas of Duxbury, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces and nephews and spouses on the west and east coast. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Sylvia Thomas; siblings Matthew, Loretta and Thomas; and Julian, son-in-law and husband of Marie Rice.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass to be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 3175 Telegraph Road, Ventura. Burial service immediately following at Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 29, 2019