Jerome Dilo Cordova
Ventura - Born on May 14, 1935, passed away on April 12, 2019 and laid to rest at Ivy Lawn in Ventura. Preceded in death by his parents Oracio P. Cordova and Mabel G. Cordova, his brother Wesley Cordova, his son Craig Jerome Cordova, and his beloved partner of 26 years, Myrna Honey Winer. Survived by his brother Robert D. Cordova of Camarillo, CA, his daughter Teresa A. Cordova of Sacramento, CA, his caregiving niece Lisa Cordova-Schwarz of Camarillo, CA, his former wife Utahna Rose Norman, and many beloved nephews, nieces, and "step" children/grandchildren.
Jerry Cordova was born in Santa Monica, CA where he attended University High School and spent innumerable long and lean days at the beach with his older brothers. He spent two years in the Army and worked for General Telephone and Electric (GTE) for 52 years—a record for the company on the West Coast. He loved his work and filled several job positions as a loyal, long-time employee; his favorite aspect was that his "route" as an installer stretched from Malibu to Santa Barbara which required he drive his work truck along and through some of the most beautiful seascapes and landscapes in this world. As a result, he came to know and appreciate much history of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including sacred traditions and locations of the Chumash Indians. He earned a degree from Ventura College and was within one or two semesters from completing his BA at Cal State Northridge on the GI Bill.
After the birth of his daughter Teresa, Jerry's family moved to Camarillo. He later lived in Ventura for 40 years and moved back to beautiful Camarillo for a final year in Leisure Village where he had and made many new friends. His favorite activities were to take his son fishing at Lake Casitas and off the Ventura Pier, on local drives to spots like Ojai and Carpinteria, on road trips to Santa Fe and Yellowstone, and on even bigger trips, like their Ventura College art class venture to Italy. He loved to travel with Myrna to New York, Ashland and even England for the theatre, and she and he also loved to donate their time and energy to Reader's Theater, The Rubicon Theater, and later to Senior Reader's Theater as well as shows on the stage in Leisure Village. They also took several cruises in the past decade, including trips to Cancun, Hawaii, and along the California Coast. He brought and experienced great joy and steady companionship at Myrna's side.
Jerry loved people and was recognized by all who met him as a kind, personable soul - from Rupert Murdock (on a job in Hidden Valley) to Joaquin, his favorite handyman in Ventura. He lavished his children with love and generosity and was always a gentleman with friends and acquaintances alike. He had a delicious belly laugh and loved sharing it with his youngest "step" granddaughter Bella on any occasion and with his daughter Teresa while watching The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and more recently The Family Guy and Stephen Colbert. He and his son loved to giggle together while watching Two and a Half Men and asking one another to "pull my finger." He had a noticeable twinkle in his eyes that will be remembered and cherished by everyone who knew him.
Jerry made a positive difference in this world; therefore, donations may be made in his name to any charity or organization that is meaningful to individual readers of this remembrance. He regularly donated to many organizations, including congregation Am Hayam in Ventura, s Project, The , , and a number of organizations dedicated to assisting those with mental illness.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 15 to June 16, 2019