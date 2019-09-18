|
Jerome John LeGrand
Thousand Oaks - Jerome John LeGrand (JJ) of Thousand Oaks, died July 11th at 91yrs. Born 1928 in St. Louis MO, 5th child & 3rd son of Albert Joseph, & Clara LeGrand. He married sweetheart Patricia Fitzenreider in Sept of 1950 (68yrs). They have 2 children, Debra & Michael (wife Cindy). Jerry served in MO Nat'l Guard, attending radio electronics school. He later studied tv & electronics in Chicago, & was a young owner of a TV sales/service shop in St Louis. With young daughter Debbie, moved to Venice CA in '56, graduated UCLA, & had Michael in '58. Set roots in '60s Thousand Oaks, after tiring of long commutes. Jerry first worked for Hughes. Retired after decades with Northrop, then Teledyne. He worked on systems for NASA Mercury, Gemini, & Apollo Space Programs, US Airforce contracts (Stealth), & developing test plans for aircraft, helicopter, & nuclear power subsystems. Dad loved researching genealogy, gifting family with their individual histories. Dad was of the Rat Pack Era, & spent many happy vacations in Vegas (blackjack, poker) with family & friends. Forever a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball & Blues Hockey fan, he witnessed the Blues Stanley Cup victory in 2019. In addition to family and friends, he leaves behind his PRISTINE Lincoln Cartier Towncar. We are comforted by his love & memory, knowing he awaits us! Cheers to long life, well lived! Godspeed!
