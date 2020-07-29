Jerome (Jerry) Lieb



Jerry Lieb passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 24th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Chicago on March 18th, 1936 to Albert and Gertrude Liebschutz. He was married to Wendy (Colbert) Lieb for 28 years, moving to Southern California in 1968 and settling in Ventura with their 2 sons in 1973. Jerry was a man of many careers in real estate development, property management, and appraisal. Over the last 30 years, he shared a loving and devoted relationship with Linda Christian, residing in Banning, CA since 2000.



Jerry was a genuinely kind and generous man, always looking to help others and was actively involved in his community. He always enjoyed meeting and connecting with new people and maintaining lifelong friendships. His amazing talent for playing the piano by ear brought joy to many. He loved the outdoors from his early days of lake fishing in Wisconsin and Canada to cycling in the Pacific Northwest. There were few things he loved more than spending quality time with his sons and taking them on new adventures.



He is survived by Linda Christian, sons Adam Lieb (Shelli) of Thousand Oaks, Gary Lieb of Camarillo, sister Linda (Rifkin) Zaltzman (Samuel) of Mexico City, grandchildren Justin, Casen, Talia, and Alex, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews









