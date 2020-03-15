Services
Perez Family Funeral Home
1347 Del Norte Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 983-3457
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeronima Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeronima "Emma" Hernandez


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeronima "Emma" Hernandez Obituary
Jeronima "Emma" Hernandez

September 30, 1934-March 6, 2020.

Emma passed away at home Friday, March 6th. "More precious was the light in your eyes than all the roses in the world." Deeply loved and cherished she was by her family, and all she knew.

A service of remembrance for Emma will take place Thursday evening, March 26 at Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo. Her final resting place and service will be Conejo Mountain Memorial Friday, March 27th.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeronima's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -