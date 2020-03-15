|
|
Jeronima "Emma" Hernandez
September 30, 1934-March 6, 2020.
Emma passed away at home Friday, March 6th. "More precious was the light in your eyes than all the roses in the world." Deeply loved and cherished she was by her family, and all she knew.
A service of remembrance for Emma will take place Thursday evening, March 26 at Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo. Her final resting place and service will be Conejo Mountain Memorial Friday, March 27th.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020