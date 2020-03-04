|
|
Jerry Akins
Simi Valley - Jerry Akins of Simi Valley - Beloved husband, father and grandfather Has passed away Feb 25, 2020 at the age of 84 years.
Jerry is survived by his lovely wife Carla, sons Jerry Jr., Daniel, James, Ted and daughter Rachel.
Five grandchildren and five great grandchildren
Jerry was a master of many things and will be most remembered for his big kind heart, his joyful spirit and the way he touched so many people.
Jerry's long time passion was to become a police officer, where he served 34 years as a
Los Angeles police officer protecting and serving the community.
Jerry studied, Kara'te where He earned his 3rd Degree Black belt in Shodokan. He also, Accomplished a brown belt in Judo and Jujitsu.
At the age of 79 Jerry became a star, singing the blues locally to audiences all over Simi Valley. Jerry became Chairman of the blues.
This Accomplishment was such a big part of Jerry's joy and journey, the music he performed for others, was a dream come true.
Jerry will be remembered with gratitude and love by all for his guidance, wisdom and mentorship.
His guiding hand on our shoulders will remain with us forever.
Jerry on Angel Wings you were taken away but in our hearts you will always stay.
I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees, feel your love in the gentle breeze. And when I find I miss you the most, inside our beautiful memories we will hold you close. You are an Angel watching over us with comfort and love we will embrace your heart and hold it close. You are forever on Angel wings.
Our Dad will be missed and loved throughout the rest of our days
Rest in peace POPS we love you.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020