Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
JERRY EDWARD BERLIN, SR. passed in peace in his home on Thursday, March 14 at the age of 76.

Jerry was born in Long Beach, CA in 1942 and moved to Fresno, CA in 1973. Jerry was the founder of Jerry's Trenching Service, established in September of 1961, a local underground construction company.

He is survived by his devoted wife Delores Berlin of 57 years; his brother, Clifford Berlin; his children, Jerry E. Berlin, Jr. (currently operating Jerry's Trenching Service, Inc.), David P. Berlin, Tamara J. Berlin, Bobby L. Berlin, Michael A. Berlin, 9 Grandchildren, Ariel A. Berlin,

Taryn K. Berlin, Kylie M. Berlin, Weston B.C. Berlin, Katie A. Berlin, Hailee D. Berlin, Emmie A. Berlin, Taylor J. Stanley, Jerry E. Berlin, III, and 3 Great Grandchildren; Amelia M. Berlin, Scarlett J. Kilmer, and Braxton B. Kilmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. He was deeply loved and will be missed by everyone.

A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, March 18th at Lisle Funeral Home, located at: 1605 L Street, Fresno, CA 93721. The memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday March 19, at Lisle Funeral Home, located at: 1605 L Street, Fresno, CA 93721.

Final resting place and graveside service will be held in Ventura, CA at noon on Thursday March 21st at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home located at 5400 Valentine Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.
