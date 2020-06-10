Jerry Gladden
It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of our beloved father and grandfather, Jerry Lee Gladden, on Thursday, June 4th at the age of 87. Even though Jerry had a long battle with Alzheimer's and Cancer, Jerry remained in the home he built with his own two hands almost 44 years ago until the very end. Jerry served in the United States Navy and attended San Diego State University and graduated with a BS in Business Adminstration. Jerry served as the Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District General Manager, a position he held for over 20 years. Jerry spent his career with the Recr and Parks District in various positions before coming General Manager and he will be remembered for his life's work and honored legacy through the many parks and facilities built during his tenure. Jerry was an avid member and volunteer with the Rotary Club of Simi Valley. Jerry is welcomed home by his mother and father, Alvin and Wanza Gladden, and his wife of 50 years, Donna. He is honored in memory by his three children - Paul Gladden, Cheryl West and husband, Paul, and Leah Gladden, his sister and brother - Kathy Zikes and Don Gladden, his four grandchildren - Alex Gladden, Aryel Gladden-Banning and husband, Jordan, Rebecca Hughes and husband, Sam, and Nick West, and countless other family, friends, and loved ones. One of Jerry's greatest joys in life was spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. Jerry had a smile that warmed any room and an infectious laugh. Jerry is remembered for the man he strived to be. There is no one quite like Jerry and his loss is greatly felt. His family was so lucky to have been loved by him and for the time they were blessed to be with him. Celebration of Life will be scheduled later at the Simi Valley Methodist Church.




Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
