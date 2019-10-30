|
|
Jerry H Kaye
Thousand Oaks - Jerry H Kaye passed away peacefully at his home in Westlake Village, California, on October 3rd. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 9, 1941, to Albert and Francis Kaye, Jerry moved with his family to Akron as an adolescent and attended Buchtel High School, where he played basketball and was elected president of the senior class of 1959. He attended Akron University, studying chemistry on a Rotary scholarship and joining the AEPi fraternity. He married Patricia (Patty) Reiser in 1963 and attended medical school at Ohio State University. He did his medical residency at Baylor University and served in the US Air Force, based at Dyess AFB in Texas, before taking a nephrology fellowship at UCLA Medical Center. Jerry set up his practice in internal medicine and nephrology, first in Westlake and later in Thousand Oaks, where he became a trusted physician for over forty years. He was a familiar presence at Los Robles Hospital and the dialysis unit nearby, where he would take care of all who sought him out. A prominent member of the community in the Conejo Valley, he was active at Temple Etz Chaim, which he served as president. He loved Judaism and Jewish holidays, Israel, klezmer music, slapstick comedy, laughing, long early morning jogs with Patty, caring for others, California and world travel, and most of all, the time he spent with his family.
Jerry is survived by Patty, his wife of 56 years; his children, David and Sara; his grandchildren, Danielle and Abe; his brother Dr. Martin Kaye; and his mother-in-law, Betty Reiser.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Temple Etz Chaim of Thousand Oaks.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019