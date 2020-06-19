Jerry Jellison
Camarillo - Jerry Jellison, 85, of Camarillo, California, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on June 16, 2020. Jerry was born November 14, 1934 in Golden, Colorado, where he enjoyed his younger years. He moved to Santa Barbara where he attended Santa Barbara High School and USCB. Not long after graduation, Jerry met his late wife, Soozie and together they raised four children.
Jerry was a devoted father and grandfather (Grampy). He was best known for his incredibly positive attitude and unforgettable bear hugs. Jerry always saw life through a rose-colored lens and could often be found enjoying a good meal with family and friends. If a positive spirt and love of life get you 85 years, Jerry earned it!
Jerry is survived by his children: Jodi Atkinson (Mark), Brad Jellison (Terri) Jeff Jellison, and Jeni Jellison; and his grandkids, Leann Leffler (Sam), Kelli Anne Jellison, Wes Atkinson, Bradford Jellison, Christopher Jellison, Oliver Blades, MaryJane Jellison, Jake Jellison, and Suzy Jellison.
A family funeral service will be held in Camarillo at 2:00 pm June 25. There will be a live stream available for all who loved him and would like to celebrate his life.
https://www.conejomountain.com/tributes/Jerry-Jellison
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take someone you love to breakfast or lunch, don't forget to bring a small bite home for your dog! Donations can be made in memory of Jerry Jellison to the charity of your choice.
Camarillo - Jerry Jellison, 85, of Camarillo, California, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on June 16, 2020. Jerry was born November 14, 1934 in Golden, Colorado, where he enjoyed his younger years. He moved to Santa Barbara where he attended Santa Barbara High School and USCB. Not long after graduation, Jerry met his late wife, Soozie and together they raised four children.
Jerry was a devoted father and grandfather (Grampy). He was best known for his incredibly positive attitude and unforgettable bear hugs. Jerry always saw life through a rose-colored lens and could often be found enjoying a good meal with family and friends. If a positive spirt and love of life get you 85 years, Jerry earned it!
Jerry is survived by his children: Jodi Atkinson (Mark), Brad Jellison (Terri) Jeff Jellison, and Jeni Jellison; and his grandkids, Leann Leffler (Sam), Kelli Anne Jellison, Wes Atkinson, Bradford Jellison, Christopher Jellison, Oliver Blades, MaryJane Jellison, Jake Jellison, and Suzy Jellison.
A family funeral service will be held in Camarillo at 2:00 pm June 25. There will be a live stream available for all who loved him and would like to celebrate his life.
https://www.conejomountain.com/tributes/Jerry-Jellison
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take someone you love to breakfast or lunch, don't forget to bring a small bite home for your dog! Donations can be made in memory of Jerry Jellison to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.