Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Jerry R. Serros
Oxnard, CA
Our beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Geronimo - "Jerry" Rivera Serros followed the calling of our Lord into his kingdom on March 30th, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family who prayed by his side as he departed.
Jerry was born in the La Colonia neighborhood (a home located at 614 E. Second street, Oxnard) on January 11, 1932, during the Great Depression. He was the first of seven children born to Jerry Felguerez Serros Sr. and Sally R. Serros: Jerry (Darlene) Serros, Dr. Robert (Katie) Serros, Connie (Hector) Borrego, George (Beatrice) Serros, Manuel (Debbie) Serros, Richard (Nancy) Serros and Diane (Les) Estes.
Jerry was the epitome of a loving, generous, hardworking and patient man. He was our family's patriarch as well as a devoted, caring, gentle, patriotic, and Catholic man who glorified our Lord.
He married Darlene Marie Monzon on November 21, 1959. They were blessed with two sons: Jerry E. Serros III and Brian David Serros. They were married for 61 memorable years, as he ALWAYS adored and honored his wife Darlene, as well as his sons (Jerry II and Brian), grandchildren (Darlene II, Kayla and Roberto), family and friends. As a result, all who knew him returned the genuine honor, love and esteem - 10 fold.
In his youth he attended Theodore Roosevelt Elementary (where City Hall is now located) and Ramona Elementary School in La Colonia. He then attended Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and graduated from the first beautiful Oxnard High School on Fifth street (in 1951) where the buildings and their ivy reminded him of a University. He ran track for the Oxnard Yellowjackets, in which his events were the 660, 880 and 1/2 mile. As a Senior he was drafted on June 14th into the service and within a week he joined the Air Force (in L.A. - June 21st) and was off to Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base (San Antonio, Texas Squadron 3735 Flight 1625), West Palm Beach, Florida (1707 Transport Group) , Francis Warren AFB in Cheyenne Wyoming and then served 1 1/2 years in Saudi Arabia, Dhahran Airfield (C124 Globemasters and C97 Stratocruisers). He served during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.
He had many memories from this period in his life, such as the many Mexicano U.S. soldiers from all over the United States meeting together in his barracks to listen to everyone's 45 albums (Nortenos, Rancheros, Mariachi, Jarocho...). He was very grateful to his aunt Lydia Serros Marquez for sending him a small record player that allowed the troops to gather and share their various albums from home, thus keeping their morale up. He also shared with us that they all passed around letters from home, regardless of the content, in order to lift the spirits of their heavy youthful hearts. During his time off duty, he accompanied the same airmen to Jerusalem, in order to visit the most sacred areas in the holy land. He shared with us how he walked the final steps/path of Jesus and bought his grandparents Pete and Maria Zavala a mother of pearl crucifix during this walk. One other story he shared with us is when he was with his fellow airmen in Tripoli, Libya (North Africa) and they were mistaken as the Mexican Army because they were all speaking Spanish. One young Libyan shouted to them: "Mexicanos Bravos" - while shaking his fist to them, possibly a fellow fight fan according to my father. He stated that when he was honorably discharged after 4 years of service he left the record player with other Mexicano U.S. servicemen knowing how it was a blessing to have. He was always VERY proud of having served his duty and country.
Jerry was ALWAYS a hard worker without disdain. As a youth he worked in the fields in Oxnard/El Rio. As well as following the crops with his father Jerry Sr., brother Robert and sister Connie - all the way up north to Hollister, California. He was proud of this time of his life, in which we all believe forged the character of two Great men and women. He was a very responsible provider for his family. He worked in construction, masonry and predominately a ILWU Longshoreman Local 46 (Port Hueneme) and Local 13 (San Pedro) for 38 years. This beloved husband, father and grandfather worked until 2006 at the age of 74. He and other retired longshoreman formed the Retired Longshoreman's Club which contributed funds to the Cancer Research Society. He according to his sister Connie Borrego was always giving to everybody and never asked for anything in return.
Jerry's memory was phenomenal for he could immediately remember names, dates, boxing events, years, places, historical world facts, famous people/boxers, aircraft, geography and most importantly our family's history. Our beloved family member Carolyn Hidalgo referred to him as the walking/talking encyclopedia and shushed Darlene when the two were talking.
Jerry often took his father Jerry Sr., brother Robert and son Brian to watch World Championship fights at the Olympic Auditorium (60's - 70'S) in Los Angeles and later in life to numerous California Boxing Hall of Fame Inductions. I was blessed to have met champions from the 40's to the present (Juan Sorita (Mexico), Art Aragon "Original Golden Boy", Bobby Chacon, "Little Red" Danny Lopez, Carlos Palomino, Oscar Dela Hoya, George Foreman and Muhammad Ali ...). Although his two favorite fighters were Julio Cesar Chavez and Fernando Vargas. Because of this man I have been truly blessed and am enriched beyond belief. I will always carry his Carino, many thoughts and memories throughout my life's endeavors.
He also could remember old Mexican Corridos and songs which he loved the most. He truly enjoyed listening to Oxnard's - La Familia Herrera's "Conjunto Hueyapan's Jarocho" (Andres, Fermin, Isabel, Jorge and Tomas, later including Xocoyotzin and Motecuzomah) and Mariachi Aguilas de Oxnard (with Carlos Ozuna and Jesus Tomas Herrera).
Jerry is survived by his wife Darlene M., son Brian (Melin Amelia Guerrero de Serros), grandchildren Darlene II Maria Serros, Kayla Melene Serros and Roberto Brian Serros. He TRULY loved his grandchildren unconditionally and without limits. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Nancy) Serros, sisters Connie Borrego and Diane (Les) Estes.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Jerry Sr. and Sally Serros and son Jerry III. Also, brothers Dr. Robert Serros, George Serros and Manuel Serros. He also loved and cherished the memories of ALL extended family members who have also preceded him.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday April 14th, 2019 at the Reardon Funeral Home from 3:00 to 6:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 5:00 PM. Located at 511 North "A" street Oxnard, CA 93030.
A mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday April 15th, 2019 at Santa Clara Church beginning at 10:00 AM. Located at 323 S. E street Oxnard, CA 93030. Immediately followed by Internment at Santa Clara Cemetery located at 2370 N. H street, Oxnard, CA 93036.
My son told me verbatim: Dad you know how to describe grandpa - - - - - - "LOVE." I told him: "Mijo I could not have done any better than you just did."
Jerry has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
