Thousand Oaks - Jerry Robert Anderson, longtime resident of Thousand Oaks, CA, passed away at the age of 84 in Palmdale, CA on January 26, 2020. Born in Wyoming, June 26, 1935 to Roy and Lois Anderson, he grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota and attended Rapid City High School. After graduating in 1953, he joined the Marine Corps and honorably served as a Staff Sergeant from 1955-1959. During that time he met Marva Bratton; they were married in 1957. Jerry worked as a mechanic for the Torrance Police Department after his Military Service. Son Craig joined the family in 1958, and daughter Krista in 1970. The family moved to Thousand Oaks, CA in 1967 where Jerry took ownership of Fred's Auto Service and ran the business until his retirement in 1997. During that time he was active in the Conejo Valley Rotary Club and enjoyed many hobbies including building hot rods and dune buggies. Two of his favorite places to vacation were Glamis dunes and Clear Lake, CA. Jerry is survived by his son, Craig Anderson (Terri) of Palmdale, CA, Krista McLaren (James) of Wilsonville, OR, and 2 grandchildren, Brynne Caputo (Alex), Scott Anderson (Melissa) and a great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Lisa Adams (Mike) of Wenatchee, WA, and brother Charles Fryer (Terri) of Belfair, WA. Interment will be at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020