|
|
Jess Alan Lopez
Oxnard - Jess was born in Oxnard, CA, the son of Jess Lopez and Ramona (Quesada) Ortega. Jess graduated from Port Hueneme High School in Port Hueneme, CA. He attended Ventura College and became a Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor in 1997. Jess also worked in shipping and receiving for many years at Teledyne Electronics in Thousand Oaks and most recently worked in Vector Control. Jess loved to barbeque, go camping, have bonfires, and fish at Cachuma Lake and off the Ventura Pier. Jess was a diehard Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He loved watching 80s movies and enjoyed oldies and R&B music. Jess was very social and had many life-long friends. He played on a softball team and was also an avid bowler. No matter what he was doing, Jess's favorite part was spending time with his family and friends. He was taken too soon and will be sincerely missed. Jess passed peacefully in his sleep in Oxnard, CA. Rest in Peace.
Jess is survived by his father (Jess Lopez Sr.), sisters (Connie Lopez, Annette Herrera, Jacquie Cedillo, Melissa Lopez, and Jolene Lopez), brothers (Philip Lopez, Ezekiel Ortega, and Anthony Ortega), his long-term partner (Donna Arevalo) and her two sons (Jeremy and Joshua Arevalo), his three children (Jessie Lopez, Brian Lopez, and Brandi Lopez) and his grandson, Jameson Lopez (3 1/2 months old) which he planned to meet for the first time this Memorial weekend. Jess had a big heart and was loved by so many.
Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 2:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com<http://www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com> and click on Jess' name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 24, 2019