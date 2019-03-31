Resources
Jesse C. Metcalf, Sr.

Ventura, CA

In loving memory and with profound respect for Jesse C. Metcalf Sr., a loving, kind, generous, and wise husband, father, and grandpa. He has always been a true friend, the kind of man everyone loved to be around, and the type of person we all aspire to be.

He will always be cherished, and his playful, loving company will always be missed.

Jesse is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 63 years, Ruth; his three children, Jesse Jr., Joel, and Janelle; his grandchildren Daniel, Madison Grace, and Annabelle; and his great grandson, Asher.

March 2, 1936 - February 8, 2019
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019
