|
|
Jessica Lynn Wedlake (Devlahovich)
Sherwood - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Jessica Lynn Wedlake (Devlahovich), 34, of Sherwood, Oregon who died January 28th , 2020 at her home.
Jessica was born on May 9, 1985 in Van Nuys, California to Laurie (Johnson) and Vincent Devlahovich. Raised in Simi Valley, California she was a 2003 graduate of Simi Valley High School. Jessica attended the University of California, Santa Cruz where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Biology in 2008. In 2013 she earned a Master's Degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine from Five Branches University in Santa Cruz, California. Jessica was married in 2017 in West Hills California. She gave birth to her daughter Emma Lynn in 2018. She found it rewarding to utilize the art and science of Eastern medicine, acupuncture and herbology to support people's innate ability to heal. Jessica was a Certified yoga instructor, a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist, as well as a Massage Therapist in both Oregon and California. She owned Pacific Acupuncture in Oregon where she provided acupuncture and massage therapy. Jessica was a world traveler who loved adventure, nature and cherished hiking in the outdoors with Emma.
She is survived by her husband Christopher Wedlake, her daughter Emma Lynn Wedlake, her parents, Laurie and Vincent Devlahovich, sister Rachel (Devlahovich) Sievert, her brothers Michael and Derek Devlahovich, her niece Heather, nephew Casey and cousins, friends and family members who loved her dearly.
A celebration of Jessica's life will take place in Santa Cruz, California on April 18, 2020 at Highlands County Park, Ben Lomond, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Surfrider.org , to memorialize Jessica's love for the ocean.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020