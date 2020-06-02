Jessina Monique LopezOxnard - In memory of our loving Mother, daughter, and sister. Born on November 11, 1985, in Oxnard. Jessina went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. Our lord put his loving and comforting arms around her and whispered, "Come With Me and Rest". Although we love her dearly, we had to let her go with tearful eyes and wonderful memories.Jessina was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Jessina will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Jessina is preceded in death by her grandmother, Lila Rose Olivas, her aunt Joanne R. Alvarado.Jessina is survived by long time boyfriend Ivan Pina, son Erick Gallegos Jr, Loving Mother Clarissa Aguilera, Father Gilbert "Beto" Lopez, sister Ashley Ilene Burboa, niece Daelena Rose Reed and long time family friend Maria Ayala.Viewing & Services: Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North "A" St., Oxnard, Ca 93030. Dates: Thursday June 11th [Viewing] 1-4 pm, Friday 12th [Service] 10am- 4:00pm! Immediately after The Family N' Friends Gathering Food & Fellowship.Jessina has been entrusted to the care the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home in Oxnard.