Jesus "Jesse" Alcantar Calles
Oxnard - 03/05/1947- 07/30/2019
Jesus (Jesse) Alcantar Calles went to be with the Lord at the age of 72. He was born in Tucson, Arizona and he was a resident of Oxnard, California for the past 39 years.
He was proceded in death by Parents Juan and Josepha Calles, Wife Cheryl E. Calles, Sister Rita Munger. Jesse is survived by Son Phillip Calles ( Heather), Daughter Cherie Calles, Brothers Joe Calles, Manuel Calles (Maria), Mike Calles (Mercedes), Sisters Cecilia Guadian, Pauline Orosco and Grandchildren Jason, Thomas, Liliana, Nicholas, Micah.
Jesse served in the U. S Army where he served in Vietnam. He recently received a Quilt of Valor for his service and bravery. Earlier this year he was also honored at Oxnard's first Annual Native American People's Intertribal Powwow as a Pascua Yaqui tribal veteran. He worked for Thrifty Drug Store for 25 years, where he met his Wife. He also worked for Michaels where he found his love for custom framing. He retired from his work from The Salvation Army, which he then returned to volunteer his time to give back to his community. He also enjoyed gardening at the home he shared with his partner of over 25 years, Irma Long, there they created beautiful memories and enjoyed a peaceful retirement. His family, friends and all who knew him will sorely miss his generous heart, playful humor and unforgettable smile.
Family and friends are invited to Memorial Services to be held Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 10am in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, California 93001.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 6, 2019